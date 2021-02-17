Zacks: Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.38 Million

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $253.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.50 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $892.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.97 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

