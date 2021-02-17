Zacks: Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after buying an additional 349,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

