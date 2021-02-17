Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post sales of $28.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $93.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,589. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 14.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

