Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Sell

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.66. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

