Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to Hold

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 251,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Ferro has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Ferro by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,953 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 192,632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ferro by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

