Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

NYSE ATTO traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

