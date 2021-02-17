Zacks Investment Research Lowers Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

