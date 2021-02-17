Zcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,508.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.89 or 0.03529305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00442418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $711.79 or 0.01381894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00475896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00490680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00323473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars.

