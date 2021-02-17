Zebi Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $10,078.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00061539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00321900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00082052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00069332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00082745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.31 or 0.00455158 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,884.18 or 0.83814575 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 800,879,764 coins and its circulating supply is 507,139,546 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.