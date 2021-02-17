Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZLDAF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.