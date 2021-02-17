ZEON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $358,556.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. ZEON has a market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $358,556.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00866762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015842 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

