Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 52.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $739,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $82,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,758.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,067,383. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

