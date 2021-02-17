Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti lifted their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

