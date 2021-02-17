Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 1,226,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 120,941 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 154,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

