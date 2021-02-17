Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $201.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

