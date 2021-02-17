Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Palomar worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $165,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,281 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.