Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,827 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Huntsman worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

