Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get ZIX alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a PE ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.