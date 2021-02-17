Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.36-4.46 EPS.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.58. 18,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $3,201,952. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

