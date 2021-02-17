Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. 6,716,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 18,856,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.