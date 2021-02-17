ZPER (ZPR) Trading 137.9% Higher Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 168.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 137.9% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $704,561.31 and $944.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002341 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

