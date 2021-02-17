ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.34

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $125,080.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

