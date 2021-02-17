ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.70 Million

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 72.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 1,411.4% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $53,150.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $257.70 or 0.00493703 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,148,214,713 coins and its circulating supply is 14,108,989,661 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

