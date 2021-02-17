Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,430 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

