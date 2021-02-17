Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $270,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 56.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THS stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -488.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

