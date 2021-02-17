Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

