Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $311,000 Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

In related news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 171,613 shares valued at $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

