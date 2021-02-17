Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $330,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,176,000.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

