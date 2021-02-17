Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $152.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.