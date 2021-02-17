Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.50 on Monday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 375,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 119,554 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

