-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediciNova.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

