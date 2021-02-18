$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Harsco posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,407. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Harsco by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

