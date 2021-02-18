$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,072. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.