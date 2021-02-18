$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,072. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.