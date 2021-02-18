-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.12). Hexcel posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 710,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

