-$0.20 EPS Expected for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

