-$0.30 EPS Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.41). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Translate Bio.

A number of analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

