-$0.43 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Several research analysts have commented on SFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

