-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of BLPH opened at $8.13 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $77.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.