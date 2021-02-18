0xcert Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $769.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $769.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00851398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030545 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.76 or 0.05071792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

