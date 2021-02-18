$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.35. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $7.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.