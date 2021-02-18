$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.38. The Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

