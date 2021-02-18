1,000 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

WY opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.