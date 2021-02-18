10,000 Shares in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 127,448 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CorMedix by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $460.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.71.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

