10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.59 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

TXG traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $183.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,385. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.36.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,138 in the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

