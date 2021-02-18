11,109 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 492.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1,082.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $2,093,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.