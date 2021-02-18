1,150 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,833,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $523.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $529.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.61.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

