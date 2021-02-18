$124.99 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $124.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.46 million and the lowest is $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $131.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $495.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.92 million to $495.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.71 million, with estimates ranging from $511.09 million to $530.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 387,908 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 78,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. 149,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

