1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.51 ($31.19).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €23.47 ($27.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.97. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

