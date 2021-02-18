$128.44 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $128.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.90 million and the highest is $130.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.40 million to $542.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $550.03 million, with estimates ranging from $518.19 million to $591.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. 648,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,954. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

