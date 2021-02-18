157,032 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,172,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,665. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

